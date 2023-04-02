Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.72.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

