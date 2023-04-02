Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $3,439,966.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,501,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,273,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,247.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $3,439,966.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,501,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,273,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,530,926 shares of company stock valued at $228,140,587 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 2.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

CWAN opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.