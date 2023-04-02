Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Stock Price Up 17.7%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) rose 17.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 154,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 46,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Cloopen Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloopen Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cloopen Group by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 394,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cloopen Group by 417.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 185,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloopen Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 69,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloopen Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 43,767 shares in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud communication services in the People's Republic of China. It offers River Soldier CRM, an intelligent marketing system and digital operation management platform; AI vision technology; Ladder AI Kernal, a natural language processing technology; Smart IVR, an intelligent navigation robot; Rongxi assistive robot technology; and Rongxi sparring robot that helps enterprises solve problems.

