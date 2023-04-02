Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Coastal Financial by 191.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Coastal Financial by 500.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Coastal Financial by 943.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coastal Financial by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

In other news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,519 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew P. Skotdal purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,429 shares of company stock worth $604,298 over the last ninety days. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCB opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $476.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $96.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Community Bank and CCBX segments. The Community Bank segment is involved in banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington.

