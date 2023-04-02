Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.20.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.47. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $91.08.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

