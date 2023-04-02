Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 6,282 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 6,282 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $42,340.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 478,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,153.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 112,390 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $783,358.30.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 4.7 %

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $250.70 million, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. Research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

