Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Down 2.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $61.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Comerica traded as low as $42.98 and last traded at $43.01. 408,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,227,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CMA. Barclays cut their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.06.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Comerica Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Comerica by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Comerica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.