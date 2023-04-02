Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in March

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,438,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 7,890,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,103.9 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBAUF opened at $64.42 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $59.48 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.08.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers.

