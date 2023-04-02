Comparing Devro (OTCMKTS:DEITF) and Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) and Devro (OTCMKTS:DEITF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nestlé and Devro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nestlé N/A N/A N/A Devro N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nestlé and Devro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nestlé 0 0 1 0 3.00 Devro 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nestlé presently has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.91%. Given Nestlé’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nestlé is more favorable than Devro.

27.2% of Nestlé shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Devro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nestlé pays an annual dividend of $2.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Devro pays an annual dividend of C$0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Nestlé pays out 72.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Devro pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Devro is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nestlé and Devro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nestlé N/A N/A N/A $2.98 40.66 Devro N/A N/A N/A C$0.13 29.59

Devro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nestlé, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nestlé beats Devro on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

About Devro

Devro Plc engages in the manufacture of collagen and sausage casings products for the food industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Global. The Americas segment includes North America and Latin America. The Asia-Pacific segment comprises of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China and the rest of South East Asia. The Europe segment consists of Continental Europe, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Africa. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

