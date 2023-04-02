COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 216.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842,517 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMPS. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $9.93 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

