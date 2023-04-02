ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,544 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,347,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $159,002,000 after purchasing an additional 169,947 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,844 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 669.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 29,218 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.62.

NYSE:COP opened at $99.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average of $114.89. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

