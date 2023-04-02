Contrasting CareCloud (CCLD) and Its Rivals

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) is one of 427 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CareCloud to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CareCloud and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 2 0 3.00 CareCloud Competitors 1909 12699 26373 605 2.62

CareCloud currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.25%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 12.91%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

19.7% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of CareCloud shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CareCloud and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $138.83 million $5.43 million -5.08 CareCloud Competitors $2.13 billion $230.03 million 7.58

CareCloud’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud. CareCloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

CareCloud has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud’s rivals have a beta of 0.45, indicating that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud 1.14% 1.55% 1.15% CareCloud Competitors -59.59% -101.84% -10.14%

Summary

CareCloud beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. is a healthcare information technology (IT) company, which engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the Healthcare IT and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment offers a proprietary web-based suite of services such as practice management applications, certified electronic health records solutions, revenue cycle management services and mobile health applications. The Practice Management segment provides medical practices as well as telemedicine, management, bill-paying and financial advisory services. The company was founded by Mahmud Haq in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

