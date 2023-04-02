Contrasting LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) & Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) and Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LogicMark and Demant A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Demant A/S 3 3 2 0 1.88

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -58.10% -28.82% -24.16% Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares LogicMark and Demant A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

LogicMark has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Demant A/S has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LogicMark and Demant A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million 0.26 -$11.71 million ($0.76) -0.20 Demant A/S $2.93 billion 2.77 $399.82 million N/A N/A

Demant A/S has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark.

Summary

Demant A/S beats LogicMark on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services. The Communications includes the headset business, which operates under the EPOS brand and provides solutions for the professional call centre and office market (Enterprise Solutions) and gaming headsets (Gaming). The company was founded by Hans Demant in 1904 and is headquartered in Smorum, Denmark.

