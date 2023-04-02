CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Position Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Further Reading

