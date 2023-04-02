CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Position Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
CoStar Group Price Performance
Shares of CSGP stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoStar Group (CSGP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.