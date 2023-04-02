Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Sells $542,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,380,398 shares in the company, valued at $80,003,514.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coursera Stock Performance

Coursera stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $24.01.

Get Coursera alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Coursera by 8,565.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coursera Company Profile

COUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.