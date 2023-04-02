CRA Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $171.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.02.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.