CRA Financial Services LLC Has $219,000 Stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

Get American Century Sustainable Equity ETF alerts:

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGA opened at $51.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $116.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.04.

About American Century Sustainable Equity ETF

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Sustainable Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.