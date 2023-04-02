CRA Financial Services LLC Invests $209,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $356.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.41. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

