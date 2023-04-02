CRA Financial Services LLC Invests $229,000 in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOCT. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 85,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 58,086 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,752,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of KOCT opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $95.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.56.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

