CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,480 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 20.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $461.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

