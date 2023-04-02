CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

