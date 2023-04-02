CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 207 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 613 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $385.37 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.65. The company has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

