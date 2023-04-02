CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 3,497 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Intel by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 198,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intel by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 54,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Trading Up 1.8 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Intel stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

