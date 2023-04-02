CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 67 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $458.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $506.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

