CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in AbbVie by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 537,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,014,000 after acquiring an additional 133,314 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

NYSE ABBV opened at $159.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $281.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

