CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,048 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AT&T by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after acquiring an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.