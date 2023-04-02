Credit Suisse Group Cuts S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Price Target to GBX 280

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 284 ($3.49) to GBX 280 ($3.44) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research note on Thursday.

S4 Capital Price Performance

Shares of SCPPF opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

