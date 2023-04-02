Critical Comparison: Prenetics Global (PRE) & Its Competitors

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) is one of 725 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Prenetics Global to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prenetics Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prenetics Global Competitors 115 592 889 15 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Prenetics Global presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 629.17%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.00%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Prenetics Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $275.76 million -$190.45 million -0.18 Prenetics Global Competitors $1.22 billion $4.04 million 23.24

Prenetics Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -69.07% -0.09% -0.05% Prenetics Global Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Summary

Prenetics Global rivals beat Prenetics Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; Circle Medical, a diagnostic testing product; and Circle One and F1x/Fem. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

