Critical Contrast: Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) versus Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries 896.43% 18.84% 10.01% Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $40,000.00 40.32 $310,000.00 N/A N/A Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

This table compares Altex Industries and Pengrowth Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Altex Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pengrowth Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altex Industries and Pengrowth Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altex Industries beats Pengrowth Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership of interests in onshore oil and gas properties, purchase and sale of oil and gas properties, and the drill of exploratory and development wells. It also offers forced draft air cooler and heat exchangers, shell and tube heat exchangers, and maintenance and turnaround services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

