Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $157.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CROX. UBS Group increased their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Shares of CROX opened at $126.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,209,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,360 shares in the company, valued at $27,209,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,571 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,696 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 6,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

