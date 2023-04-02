CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Stock Price Down 0.2%

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2 – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €11.28 ($12.13) and last traded at €11.28 ($12.13). Approximately 41,845 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.30 ($12.15).

CropEnergies Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.66.

About CropEnergies

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

