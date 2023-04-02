CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $137.26 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

