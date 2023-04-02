Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 9,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 199,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,231,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 596,979 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,286,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after buying an additional 123,904 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 359,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 59,431 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 560.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 915,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 776,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

