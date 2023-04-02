Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Curaleaf and IM Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 0 7 0 3.00 IM Cannabis 0 1 0 0 2.00

Curaleaf currently has a consensus price target of $11.14, indicating a potential upside of 296.54%. IM Cannabis has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,820.39%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Curaleaf.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -9.72% -7.17% -3.67% IM Cannabis -203.34% -28.22% -18.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Curaleaf and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curaleaf and IM Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.21 billion 1.45 -$101.73 million ($0.18) -15.61 IM Cannabis $41.79 million 0.19 -$14.17 million ($19.10) -0.04

IM Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IM Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Curaleaf beats IM Cannabis on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

(Get Rating)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how and back office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.

About IM Cannabis

(Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands. The company serves medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

