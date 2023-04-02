Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $398.50

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 398.50 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 365 ($4.48), with a volume of 13 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 374.25 ($4.60).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 470 ($5.77) to GBX 490 ($6.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £834.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 360.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 310.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

