Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.94.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,849,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,151,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 87,756 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $15,213,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,880,000 after acquiring an additional 424,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $630,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Randall L. Jones acquired 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $50,400.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,640.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Antonio Pineiro acquired 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.54 per share, for a total transaction of $127,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,692.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall L. Jones acquired 1,235 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,640.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,835 shares of company stock valued at $327,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

