DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 145,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $42.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

