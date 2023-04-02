DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 661.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,984 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

