DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $1,801,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Lennar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

Lennar Price Performance

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEN stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $109.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

