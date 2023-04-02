David Coghlan Purchases 125,000 Shares of Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) Stock

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating) insider David Coghlan purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750 ($53,753.53).

Eckoh Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ECK opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £103.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,550.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.13. Eckoh plc has a 12 month low of GBX 35 ($0.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 49 ($0.60). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

About Eckoh

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

