David Coghlan Purchases 125,000 Shares of Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) Stock

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating) insider David Coghlan purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750 ($53,753.53).
Eckoh Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ECK opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £103.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,550.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.13. Eckoh plc has a 12 month low of GBX 35 ($0.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 49 ($0.60). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.
About Eckoh
