Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will earn ($2.66) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.65). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAWN. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

DAWN stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $983.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 410,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,267,563. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,267,563. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $516,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,206 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

