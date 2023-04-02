DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Increases Dividend to $1.20 Per Share

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 1.1981 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $0.96.

DBS Group Stock Performance

DBS Group stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $81.68 and a 12 month high of $110.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.09.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

