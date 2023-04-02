DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Increases Dividend to $1.20 Per Share

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 1.1981 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $0.96.
DBS Group Stock Performance
DBS Group stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $81.68 and a 12 month high of $110.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.09.
DBS Group Company Profile
