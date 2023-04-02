Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Shares Up 1.2%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.77. 15,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 19,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.38% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF

The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

