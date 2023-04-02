Desjardins Initiates Coverage on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

Desjardins began coverage on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIOCF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of RIOCF opened at $14.93 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 57.26%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

