Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €2.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.50 ($2.69) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AT1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.12) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.15) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.80) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.15) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €2.50 ($2.69) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday.

Aroundtown Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of AT1 opened at €1.31 ($1.41) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €1.20 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of €5.26 ($5.66).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

