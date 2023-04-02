DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Price Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) shot up 7% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. DigitalOcean traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $39.36. 889,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,540,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCN. Oppenheimer cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $521,692.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $1,361,393.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 227,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,864,001.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,081.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,092. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,742,000 after buying an additional 966,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after buying an additional 124,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after buying an additional 123,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -170.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

