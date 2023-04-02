Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 172.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.