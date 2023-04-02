Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU – Get Rating) by 428.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 1.50% of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MIDU opened at $37.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $62.74. The company has a market cap of $48.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 3.35.

About Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (MIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies. MIDU was launched on Jan 8, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

