Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,640 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 10.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

