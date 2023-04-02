Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) PT Raised to $61.00

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

DSGR opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

